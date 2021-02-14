Creighton dominates Villanova in top-20 showdown

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A big showdown between two top-20 teams and the top two records in the BIG EAST went to Creighton in a 86 to 70 win over Villanova on Saturday.

Marcus Zegarowski led the Bluejays with 25 points. He scored 17 in the first half.

A pair of eight-nothing runs, one in each half helped the Jays extend its lead.

Of course, the Wildcats tried to work their way back into the game, but Creighton had an answer on the offensive end every time they needed one, including a fall-away Mitch Ballock three with just over three minutes to go that got the small, socially-distanced crowd excited.

Ballock scored 20 points and Christian Bishop poured in 16 points and 10 boards.

Damien Jefferson also had a double-double with 10 points and rebounds.

Creighton now has 11 days off before the face DePaul at home on Feb. 24.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.