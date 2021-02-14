Council Bluffs Police find man with gunshot wound to his stomach

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a Saturday night shooting in Council Bluffs.

Officers went to the 10 block of Voorhis Street on a shooting report of a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

When arriving, they found the man lying on a couch in his home wide awake. No one else was hurt in the incident.

Police say it appears the gunshot might be self-inflicted.

