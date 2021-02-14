Council Bluffs Police find man with gunshot wound to his stomach
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a Saturday night shooting in Council Bluffs.
Officers went to the 10 block of Voorhis Street on a shooting report of a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.
When arriving, they found the man lying on a couch in his home wide awake. No one else was hurt in the incident.
Police say it appears the gunshot might be self-inflicted.
