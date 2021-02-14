A singing and songwriting duo brings music to your living room

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chere and Gene Klosner are siblings who sing and write songs together.

At the beginning of 2020 they were gearing up to perform for crowds at local jazz clubs.

“Barely got through one rehearsal when COVID hit,” Gene said.

Instead of putting their music on hold, they turned to the virtual world. They began streaming concerts once a month on social media sites like Facebook. They quickly moved to putting on two shows a week. They are streamed on Facebook and Twitch. You can also catch the shows later on YouTube.

“It was filling a need for us, and it was filling a need even more so for people who aren’t having any communication with anybody,” Cher said.

Their music reaches many people. Cher said she even received a message from a man fighting COVID in the hospital.

“And he said this has been so depressing and I turn on my computer and I can laugh, and I can sing, and I can feel like I have people around me,” she added.

Now the two are planning a special concert for Valentine’s Day. They say so much planning goes into each show. They usually come up with a list of songs. Sometimes they picks songs they learned many years ago. The two have been singing together for decades.

“And so we’ll put [a song] on the list and I’ll go you know I haven’t done that song since 1978. So we have to go and re-learn that,” Gene added.

However, there’s so much more that goes into these virtual concerts than just which song to sing.

“Is it a fast song? Is it a slow song? Is it an original song? Is it a cover song? And we come up with a set of like 16 to 18 songs,” Cher shared.

Gene and Cher say they put on the shows because they love music, but also because it can bring a little light to someone’s life during a dark time.

Some of the monetary tips the pair receives goes is donated to several local organizations.

