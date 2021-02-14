12-year-old shoots home intruder in self-defense

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly robbery where a 12-year-old shot at an armed suspect in self-defense, according to Goldsboro police.

Police responded to a shooting at an apartment on 402 S. William Street in Goldsboro on Saturday around 12:30 a.m. and found 73-year-old Linda Ellis suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said a 12-year-old who lived in the apartment with Ellis is believed to have shot at the masked suspects with a gun in self-defense, according to the investigation. They say two masked suspects forced their way into the apartment and demanded money from Ellis and shot her.

Another person, Khalil Herring, was found suffering from a gunshot wound near the intersection of William Street and Elm Street.

Ellis and Herring were both transported to Wayne UNC Health Care but Herring died from his injuries. Ellis is in stable condition, according to police.

Police said evidence suggests Herring was one of the two masked intruders and was shot during the robbery.

The Goldsboro Police Department does not plan on charging the 12-year-old juvenile that fired at the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests. Crime Stoppers is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro Wayne Crime Stoppers Director Stephanie Brown at 919-734-8177.

