West Omaha mobile flower cart can help in last minute Valentine’s Day gifts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One woman is trying to make it easier for you to get your sweetheart flowers at the last minute.

If you’re still looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, Bloom & Co. may be able to help.

“We have pink, red, and white. And then we also have a couple of different arrangements with just a ton of mixed flowers. So if someone is not necessarily wanting to go the rose route, they can also have another option,” said owner Becca Mellema.

All these flowers are stored inside this white and pink trailer, which Becca gave a nickname.

“Her name is Rose. That was just an affectionate name, so we didn’t have to refer to it as like the trailer or the mobile flower shop,” said Becca.

You’ll find it sitting inside the Village Pointe parking lot.

“Our goal with this is just to kind of be a really portable way to bring flowers to people,” said Becca.

As the temperates dip below freezing ahead of the holiday, Mellema arranges flowers for all types of events as an added bonus.

“I have loved arranging flowers since I was really little. And I never thought that it could actually be a job,” said Becca.

She says she loves seeing that smile when she hands someone a new bouquet of flowers.

“It just really blesses me to be able to provide that joy to other people as well,” said Becca.

You’ll have another chance to catch the mobile flower shop tomorrow outside of Gunderson’s Jewelers starting at 10 a.m. It will be there until dark or until the flowers run out.

