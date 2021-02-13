Advertisement

Union says meatpacking workers should be vaccinated sooner

(KSFY)
By Josh Funk
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Hundreds of meatpacking workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus but the union that represents many of them says several hundred thousand more have not, despite the risks they continue to face.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union are lobbying for workers to be moved up vaccination priority lists, and major meat companies have launched campaigns to educate employees and dispel rumors about the vaccines.

But in most states, meatpacking workers are still waiting for their turn to be vaccinated and are ranked behind health care workers, residents of long-term care centers, and people aged 65 and older.

