Omaha trash pick-up delayed on Monday due to cold weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Public Works Department and Environmental Quality Division made an announcement on Friday.

They announced the city’s trash collection will be delayed on Monday, Feb. 15 for one day. The reason for the delay is due to the cold weather.

Because of the delay, Monday’s trash will be collected on Tuesday and Tuesday trash will be collected on Wednesday, etc for the rest of the week.

They ask residents to make sure cars are set out by 6 a.m. on the rescheduled day to make sure it gets picked up.

Residents can report the missed collections to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7:00 p.m. on the rescheduled day.

