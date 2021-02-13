NSEA urges Ricketts, Nebraska health officials to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine for teachers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Education Association sent a letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials on Friday asking them to urge local health districts to get educators ages 65 and older and those with comorbidities vaccinated — and include school employees among the infrastructure priority group — within the next two weeks.

Being the next group up in the Phase 1B priority chart, that group — which includes utility and sanitation workers — is currently slated to receive excess COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Many of our school employees have also suffered from COVID-19 themselves. Others have been asked to return to school rather than quarantine, even when they or family members have exhibited symptoms,” the letter — signed by NSEA President Jenni Benson and Executive Director Maddie Fennell — states. “They have risen to the challenge because of their commitment to children and public education.”

The request stands in contrast to a report released by the CDC on Friday that states that there is strong evidence now that schools can reopen safely — with masks, social distancing, and other strategies — especially at lower grade levels; and that and vaccination of teachers, while important, is not a prerequisite for reopening.

“We know that most clusters in the school setting have occurred when there are breaches in mask-wearing,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, said in a call with reporters.

Zeroing in on Nebraska’s willingness to allow local health districts to designate 10% of their allocated COVID-19 vaccine doses to Phase 1B populations other than those ages 65 and older, the letter suggests that isn’t happening in some places.

“Our hope was that this 10 percent would be set aside across the state and that health districts would begin work to develop a plan to distribute that 10 percent to school employees and other infrastructure workers,” the NSEA letter states. “Unfortunately, our research on this distribution has found that this is not being done uniformly and educators are being bypassed.”

Earlier this week, Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour told commissioners that utility and sanitation employees would be on deck to receive any vaccination doses leftover after the week’s clinics. Currently, educators — including teachers and support staff — are listed at the bottom of the first tier of the Phase 1B prioritization grid, after utility workers, homeless shelters, and corrections.

The NSEA letters asks the governor, Nebraska health department CEO Dannette Smith, and district health directors to develop a plan to get vaccinations to school employees before the end of February.

“The governor greatly appreciates the service of Nebraska’s teachers during this difficult and challenging time for our state and our nation,” a Ricketts spokesman told 6 News on Friday evening. “Nebraska’s vaccination plan is built around protecting hospital capacity and getting vaccine in the arms of vulnerable populations who are at risk of dying of coronavirus. 83% of the coronavirus deaths in Nebraska have been in people who are 65 and older. ... Depending on how they choose to manage their allotment, some (local health directors) are focusing more than 90% on Nebraskans 65 and older. It’s important that we get our most vulnerable Nebraskans vaccinated first, so that we can protect them.”

Ricketts’ office also encouraged all teachers to register for their vaccine on the state’s portal, and referred those teachers with questions about their area’s allocations to reach out to their local health department.

WOWT 6 News Digital Producer Taleisha Newbill and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

