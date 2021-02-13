Nebraska troopers warn drivers to be careful in extreme cold weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol advises drivers to be prepared for the extremely cold weather in the state for the next few days.

Troopers have responded to over 200 incidents on Friday.

“Nebraska’s winter has been relentless in recent weeks,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the extreme cold carries throughout the weekend, with more snow expected across much of the state, it’s imperative that travelers are prepared in case they become stranded.”

Troopers responded to 34 crashes, performed 156 assists, and helped other agencies with 17 additional calls for service. They will be prepared all weekend to help drivers in need throughout the state.

Car crash 2-12-2021 (PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)

There was a crash involving an NDOT snow plow on Friday at 11:30 a.m. near Potter. The snow plow was plowing the passing lane of I-80 West, near mile marker 32, and was hit from behind by a semi.

That caused a chain reaction crash with two other cars. The snow plow operator was the only person that was hurt and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555 to talk to a dispatcher if stranded or in need of help.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.