Nebraska Senators split on Trump acquittal vote

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Senate acquitted Donald Trump of inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Saturday. The final vote was 57 for and 43 against. Seven Republicans joined all Democrats to convict, but it was far from the two-third threshold required.

Of the Nebraskan Senators, Senator Deb Fischer voted not guilty, while Senator Ben Sasse voted guilty. Each gave their reasons in a press release after the trial.

