Micah House Girl Scout Troop finds a way to sell cookies during pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Girl Scout cookie season is in full swing!

Troops are hard at work finding a way to get those thin mints and peanut butter patties into the hands of cookie lovers all over.

And there is a very special troop right here in the metro.

This is troop 64224.

Made up of just four girls.

“A lot of times, what I see at least is, parents, bring their sheets to work and they are selling the cookies for their kids,” said Ashley Knott.

This group of girls is living at the Micah House in Council Bluffs.

It’s an emergency homeless shelter.

And this program is getting them through an incredibly difficult time.

“It’s a chance for the girls to come and have a time being a girl. They get to be with other girls their age, they get to do stuff that they want to do and they get a chance to come and have fun and forget a little bit that they really are living in a homeless shelter,” said Kayla Terrillion, Micah House Program Specialist.

The troop has been at the Micah House for just three years.

Last year, the program had to stop because of COVID-19.

This year, they are getting creative in finding ways to sell cookies in a safe way.

“We are doing it as much virtual as possible. So, we are doing a lot of social media, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter,” said Terrillion.

And once those sales are made--- customers pick up the cookies on designated days in a drive-thru, outside of the Micah House.

The community response has been overwhelming.

There have been nearly 1,700 orders for troop 64224 so far this cookie season.

“We buy girl scout cookies every year. And I just wanted to be able to contribute to a community that I feel like maybe could benefit from support,” said Knott.

Troop leaders say it means the world to have community support.

“I didn’t know what this year’s cookie season was going to look like. I had no idea. I was just hoping we could get it out enough that this would work. And the response has been so amazing!” said Terrillion.

