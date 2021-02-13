Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying frigid with snow showers south

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The stretch of brutally cold temperatures continues this weekend and into the start of the workweek. Stay safe, stay warm, and check in on your neighbors during this Arctic blast!

Snow showers are moving off to the east and southeast, but driving conditions remain rough Saturday morning due to snow-covered roads. Most of the Omaha Metro picked up 2 to 3 inches of fresh snow Friday into Friday night. Temperatures remained below-zero all day Friday, and is where we’re starting Saturday morning.

With the snow moving out of here, and some peeks of sunshine today, temperatures should warm into the single digits about zero this afternoon. We’ll plummet back below-zero overnight, and may stay there through Wednesday morning….

First Alert Days Sunday through Tuesday for dangerous cold (WOWT)

Another chance for snow moves in from the west/southwest late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The best chance for snow showers looks primarily south of I-80, so the Omaha Metro should stay mostly dry. Light snow showers may linger for our southernmost counties throughout the day Sunday.

Winter Weather Advisory Midnight to 9 PM Sunday (WOWT)

First Alert Days remain in effect Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday due to the brutally cold temperatures. Highs will struggle to hit 0° each day, with record cold lows likely Monday and Tuesday mornings. Wind chills could drop into the -30s each of those mornings as well.

Temperatures begin to FINALLY warm up by the end of next workweek and the following weekend, when we could see highs back above-freezing!

The Next 5 Days (wowt)

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.