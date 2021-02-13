Advertisement

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying frigid with snow showers south

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The stretch of brutally cold temperatures continues this weekend and into the start of the workweek. Stay safe, stay warm, and check in on your neighbors during this Arctic blast!

Snow showers are moving off to the east and southeast, but driving conditions remain rough Saturday morning due to snow-covered roads. Most of the Omaha Metro picked up 2 to 3 inches of fresh snow Friday into Friday night. Temperatures remained below-zero all day Friday, and is where we’re starting Saturday morning.

With the snow moving out of here, and some peeks of sunshine today, temperatures should warm into the single digits about zero this afternoon. We’ll plummet back below-zero overnight, and may stay there through Wednesday morning….

First Alert Days Sunday through Tuesday for dangerous cold
First Alert Days Sunday through Tuesday for dangerous cold(WOWT)

Another chance for snow moves in from the west/southwest late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The best chance for snow showers looks primarily south of I-80, so the Omaha Metro should stay mostly dry. Light snow showers may linger for our southernmost counties throughout the day Sunday.

Winter Weather Advisory Midnight to 9 PM Sunday
Winter Weather Advisory Midnight to 9 PM Sunday(WOWT)

First Alert Days remain in effect Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday due to the brutally cold temperatures. Highs will struggle to hit 0° each day, with record cold lows likely Monday and Tuesday mornings. Wind chills could drop into the -30s each of those mornings as well.

Temperatures begin to FINALLY warm up by the end of next workweek and the following weekend, when we could see highs back above-freezing!

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(wowt)

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
CDC to investigate claim of COVID vaccine-related death in Nebraska
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives an update on the state's COVID-19 response during a news...
Ricketts shares details on Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine death investigation
Nebraska lists retail pharmacies set to offer COVID-19 vaccinations via federal program
NDCS employee arrested by Nebraska State Patrol
Friday Night Snow
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Frigid this morning with little warming, snow likely tonight.

Latest News

First Alert Days Sun-Tue
First Alert Days
First Alert Days Sunday through Tuesday for dangerous cold
Sunday, Monday & Tuesday are First Alert Days - Near record cold with dangerous wind chills
Saturday, February 13th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast
Bitter cold and snow over the weekend