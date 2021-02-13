Advertisement

Iowa cancels plan to select vendor for vaccine call center

(WKYT)
By Associated Press and Ryan Foley
Published: Feb. 12, 2021
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration announced Friday it would not award a contract for an outside vendor to operate a call center to help residents find information about coronavirus vaccine appointments.

The Iowa Department of Public Health informed several companies that had submitted emergency bids for the contract last week that it would not select any of them and was “continuing to evaluate call center solutions.” The department’s notice did not elaborate but cited an administrative rule that allows for bidding processes to be canceled when in the state’s interest.

The call center was to field inquiries about coronavirus vaccines, including helping screen residents for eligibility and set them up with providers to make appointments.

