Huskers take No. 6 Illinois to overtime, losing 77-72

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The streak almost came to an end, the Huskers were in good shape late in the second half leading by six with 2:40 to go before losing 77-72 in overtime. Illinois ranked sixth in the country was led by Ayo Dosunmu, who carried the Illini late, he scored 31. Nebraska did have the final shot of regulation, Trey McGowens did not get off a good look though in the final seconds, his shot was blocked.

Lat Mayen delivered a career-high scoring 16 including two big three-pointers late in regulation.

Both teams can look at the free-throw line and easily feel like they should have won in regulation. Nebraska was 17-25 and Illinois 14-22, neither team was sharp.

The Huskers Big Ten losing streak now sits at 26 games, as they attempt to navigate a daunting stretch with four games in seven days. UNL travels to Penn State Sunday afternoon before then going to Maryland to play the Terrapins twice in two days on Tuesday and Wednesday. If you include those two games in Maryland it will be a run of six games in ten days.

