Advertisement

Bill would limit who could return voters’ absentee ballots

(wabi)
By Andy Tsubasa Field
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Some Kansas Republican legislators are backing a bill that would make it a felony for anyone besides a family member or caregiver to return another person’s absentee ballot.

The bill is facing pushback from Democratic lawmakers and voting rights advocates who say the legislation would make it harder for many racial minorities, older voters, and people with disabilities to cast ballots.

Proponents say banning so-called “ballot harvesting” would prevent political groups and candidates from unfairly influencing elections. The House Election Committee has held a hearing on the bill but has not yet voted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDCS employee arrested by Nebraska State Patrol
File photo
CDC to investigate claim of COVID vaccine-related death in Nebraska
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives an update on the state's COVID-19 response during a news...
Ricketts shares details on Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine death investigation
Nebraska lists retail pharmacies set to offer COVID-19 vaccinations via federal program
Tommy Connell trains for power lifting competitions at the Fremont Mall. Connell recently broke...
Fremont teen sets American power lifting record

Latest News

City officials in small Iowa town faces string of charges
Owner of long-vacant Davenport hotel plans demolition
Nebraska troopers warn drivers to be careful in extreme cold weather
NSP Urges Caution after Busy Start to Frigid Winter Weekend