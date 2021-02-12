Advertisement

Woman accused of driving others in Sioux City killing pleads not guilty

(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - A woman accused of driving three men suspected of firing a barrage of shots into a Sioux City home during a New Year’s party and killing a woman has pleaded not guilty to gun charges.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 20-year-old Liliana Gutierrez, of Sioux City, pleaded not guilty Thursday to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.

Police say Gutierrez drove Christopher Morales, Carlos Morales, and Anthony Bauer to the house shortly after midnight on Jan. 1.

The three men are charged with firing at least 27 shots into the house, where 20-25 people were at a New Year’s party, and killing 18-year-old Mia Kritis. Three others were wounded.

