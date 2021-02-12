Advertisement

Vitamin C and zinc don’t help fight COVID, study says

The research included some 200 patients
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Researchers are pouring cold water on speculation that zinc and vitamin C can help fight COVID.

The Cleveland Clinic conducted the first major randomized study on the subject, involving more than 200 patients.

The report concluded that the supplements did nothing to help people with COVID, even when taken in high doses.

On top of that, researchers said taking a lot of zinc and vitamin C can backfire, leading to gastrointestinal issues, nausea, and stomach cramps.

The research was published in the journal Jama Network Open.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Council Bluffs mother and her child have been reported missing Thursday night.
Council Bluffs mother, child reported missing found safe
File photo
CDC to investigate claim of COVID vaccine-related death in Nebraska
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair
A portion of a decades-old building in north Omaha, which has been used for many different...
Crews tear down historic collapsed north Omaha building
All-time coldest high and low for Omaha
How low can we go? Record cold statistics for Omaha

Latest News

Pottawattamie seniors get vaccinations at Mid-America Center
New cafe in South Omaha opens while navigating cold weather and COVID-19
New business hopeful as it opens in the pandemic
New business hopeful as it opens in the pandemic
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
LIVE: Trump lawyers say Democratic impeachers just want vengeance