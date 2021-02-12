Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Frigid this morning with little warming, snow likely tonight.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday starts with a Wind Chill Advisory in place for the morning hours with wind chills of -20 to -30 expected. That will expire for the afternoon hours but wind chills will still struggle to get warmer than -10 degrees.

Wind Chill Advisory
Wind Chill Advisory(WOWT)

Cloudy skies will persist that majority of the day with highs struggling to jump above zero this afternoon.

Frigid Friday Morning
Frigid Friday Morning(WOWT)

While we may see some sporadic light snow at times this afternoon, chances and amounts will likely remain low and have little impact. Snow coverage will increase after 6pm into the evening and overnight and that when the majority of the 1-2″ in the forecast will slowly accumulate. I would expect the snow to be mostly done by 6am Saturday. Some isolated totals up near 3″ are possible west of the metro as well.

Friday Night Snow
Friday Night Snow(WOWT)

After the snow exits early Saturday, partly cloudy skies will be with us the rest of the day and highs will only reach the mid single digits. Another round of snow looks increasingly likely late Saturday night into Sunday morning with another coating of 2″ or less for parts of the area. That start a stretch of 3 straight First Alert Days in place due to temperatures that will dip below zero and stay there for up to 60 hours in the row through Tuesday morning. Find out more info on that right here.

