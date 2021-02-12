Relief for some Pottawattamie County seniors struggling to get COVID vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some frustrated seniors in Pottawattamie County are going to bed with relief; set to get their first shot of the COVID vaccine Friday.

The first of three vaccination clinics will begin Friday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs; all 3,300 appointments were gone within 24-hours of the county health department opening registration.

“I could tell in her voice, I was in the front room and she said. ‘I got you in, I got you in,” said 80-year-old Jack Lang, oting he’s grateful for his wife, Kathy’s persistence.

" I was just almost in shock because of all of the times of the times I’ve been spending trying to get on,” said Kathy, who’s been spending countless hours over the past week doing exactly what the state told seniors to do: go online and get registered with a local pharmacy

“She was over there working on it for 12 hours straight, not eating lunch, not eating supper anything like that. sitting over there crying,” said Jack. who’s Kathy’s biggest concern.

“He’s had a heart attack and he’s had cancer three different times and I thought here’s the vaccine and I can’t do any thing about it,” said Kathy, noting that while they’re grateful to finally be signed-up, they’re also still frustrated.

“It seems like it’s taken forever to get to this point and sometimes you wonder why,” said Jack.

Both of them are concerned for the thousands of seniors still left off the list. “At this point, for us anyway, it doesn’t matter who’s fault it is we’re going to get taken care of,” said Jack, “Now we just pray everyone else gets taken care of,” added Kathy.

In Pottawattamie County there are more than 30,000 people eligible to get vaccines in Phase 1B; including those 65 and older along with some essential workers. The three upcoming vaccination clinics -with knock a bit more than 3,000 people off that list.

