Pottawattamie seniors get vaccinations at Mid-America Center

By John Chapman
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - The weather didn’t stop Pottawattamie County seniors from getting out and getting their shots.

Hundreds of 65 and older senior citizens braved the cold and made their way to the Mid-America Center.

Matt Wyant, Planning and Development Director of Pottawattamie County Public Health said, “I’m glad they’re being troopers. We had everybody signed up, the appointments were full for 1,100 today. And so far everybody’s coming out in the cold and the snow and making it to their appointment which is great. We heard the public comments about the problems the pharmacies were having and public health wanted to step in and be able to open up three public clinics. One’s happening today and the next two Fridays. We will be down here doing 100 appointments a piece on each of those days.”

It takes a lot of help to vaccinate that many people. So it’s all hands on deck in Pottawattamie County.

RELATED: Relief for some Pottawattamie County seniors struggling to get COVID vaccine

“Almost every department in the county is down here pitching in people. We have 60 staff members all together,” said Matt.

There are also many volunteers chipping in to make the clinics run smoothly. Niles Smith is one of those who volunteered his time.

“People need to do that if you have the ability and can do it. Why this is the place to be and the thing to do. Help people,” said Niles.

All of the appointments for the next two Fridays at the Mid-America Center clinics are taken.

