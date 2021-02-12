New cafe in South Omaha opens while navigating cold weather and COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite starting a business during a pandemic and then dealing with a cold snap, a south-central Omaha cafe is open.

The owners of Sunnyside on Center tell 6 News support from the community should help them to move forward.

They just keep smiling at Sunnyside on Center, despite the roadblocks thrown in their way. Travis Liebig and his business partner had talked about opening this breakfast spot for about a year.

“The pandemic hit and really kind of slowed us down. So we kind of put a lot of things on hold but we decided we wanted to keep moving forward,” said Travis.

Travis saw this as an opportunity and focused on opening with take out and curbside pickup.

“Which a lot of other restaurants had to transition to. So we felt that was easier for us because we got to start off doing take out and curbside,” said Travis.

Sunnyside opened on the second of February, soon after Omaha dropped into a deep freeze. Keeping customers at home.

“I mean, orders did slow down a little bit this week cause it’s cold. We get here early in the morning and when we step out of our cars we say I can’t believe how cold it is,” said Travis.

So far the cafe is receiving a lot of support from this community.

Will Torres owns a business across the street. He says the new breakfast spot is a welcome home addition to the business community.

“It’s going to be an awesome place. They renovated the building. Everything is brand new and I’m looking forward to take a look,” said Will from Will Style Bridal Boutique.

“Our business neighbors have been awesome and supportive of us. We love to support them as well. Just the people in this neighborhood, they’ve been so welcoming to us. Everybodys been so excited,” said Travis.

Right now, the business is here to stay and Travis is hoping to take the chair down and open for dine-in service soon. He’s also hoping for a warmer weather and more customers.

“We’re anticipating the summer months are just going to be crazy busy which is great. For us, it’s just trying to figure out how we can accommodate people to maybe sit outside if we can figure out some outdoor seating,” said Travis.

But for right now, they’ll have to keep smiling and think warm thoughts.

Even with the colder weather on the way, Sunnyside on Center is expecting good business on this Valentine’s Day weekend.

