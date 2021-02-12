Nebraska lists retail pharmacies set to offer COVID-19 vaccinations via federal program
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday night listed 33 retail pharmacies across the state that would be receiving a share of the state’s initial allotment of COVID-19 vaccine doses via the federal distribution program.
The announcement makes for a more definitive list of Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine sites than reported on the CDC website earlier this week, and expands on the group of Omaha-metro sites Dr. Adi Pour initially shared at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.
A limited number of vaccinations — designated for Nebraskans only, according to the release — will be given at these sites to those in the current Phase 1B population set: ages 65 and older.
The DHHS release advises anyone interested in getting their initial COVID-19 vaccine dose to sign up via the state’s registration portal. Anyone who doesn’t have a family member, trusted friend, or caregiver to help them fill out the required online forms can call the DHHS information line for assistance at 531-249-1873 or 833-998-2275.
“Those 65 and older who registered for vaccination with their local health department do not need to register a second time using the state site,” the release states. “Local health departments and DHHS are working to migrate all registrations.”
According to a Nebraska DHHS release, the pharmacies will receive a portion of the state’s 5,700 initial doses of the Moderna vaccine, amounting to 100-200 first doses at each location. The limited number of doses may be available as early as Friday, with others seeing availability through the weekend.
Omaha-metro pharmacies appearing on the initial Nebraska DHHS list:
- Medicine Man Pharmacy
- ViaRx
- Think Aksarben Pharmacy
Pharmacies just outside the metro area on the list include:
- Ashland Pharmacy Inc.
- Walmart pharmacy in Fremont
Other participating pharmacies across Nebraska include:
- Albion - Wells Drug
- Alliance - Alliance Community Pharmacy
- Beatrice - Clabaugh Pharmacy
- Blair - Walmart
- Chadron - Walmart
- Columbus - Walmart
- Crete - Walmart
- Emerson - Pender Care Centre Dist. I
- Fairbury - Walmart
- Geneva - Weaver Pharmacy
- Hastings - Walmart, Bert’s Prescription Pharmacy
- Kearney - Walmart, Jammal Pharms Inc.
- Lexington - Walmart
- Loup City - Loup City Rx Shoppe
- McCook - Walmart
- Nebraska City - Walmart
- Norfolk - Walmart
- North Bend - Medicine Man Pharmacy
- North Platte - Walmart
- Ogallala - Walmart
- O’Neill - O’Neill Family Pharmacy
- Scottsbluff - Walmart
- South Sioux City - Walmart
- Wayne - Providence Medical Center
- Wisner - The Pender Care Centre District, Inc.
- York - Walmart
The retail pharmacy doses are in addition to Nebraska’s weekly allocations that the state’s 19 health departments are working to distribute. Nebraska DHHS officials gave a few more details about this during a Facebook Live presentation Thursday afternoon.
DHHS says it is working on a Spanish version of its website, which should be available next week.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.