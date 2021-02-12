Nebraska lists retail pharmacies set to offer COVID-19 vaccinations via federal program

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday night listed 33 retail pharmacies across the state that would be receiving a share of the state’s initial allotment of COVID-19 vaccine doses via the federal distribution program.

The announcement makes for a more definitive list of Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine sites than reported on the CDC website earlier this week, and expands on the group of Omaha-metro sites Dr. Adi Pour initially shared at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

A limited number of vaccinations — designated for Nebraskans only, according to the release — will be given at these sites to those in the current Phase 1B population set: ages 65 and older.

The DHHS release advises anyone interested in getting their initial COVID-19 vaccine dose to sign up via the state’s registration portal. Anyone who doesn’t have a family member, trusted friend, or caregiver to help them fill out the required online forms can call the DHHS information line for assistance at 531-249-1873 or 833-998-2275.

“Those 65 and older who registered for vaccination with their local health department do not need to register a second time using the state site,” the release states. “Local health departments and DHHS are working to migrate all registrations.”

According to a Nebraska DHHS release, the pharmacies will receive a portion of the state’s 5,700 initial doses of the Moderna vaccine, amounting to 100-200 first doses at each location. The limited number of doses may be available as early as Friday, with others seeing availability through the weekend.

Omaha-metro pharmacies appearing on the initial Nebraska DHHS list:

Medicine Man Pharmacy

ViaRx

Think Aksarben Pharmacy

Pharmacies just outside the metro area on the list include:

Ashland Pharmacy Inc.

Walmart pharmacy in Fremont

Other participating pharmacies across Nebraska include:

Albion - Wells Drug

Alliance - Alliance Community Pharmacy

Beatrice - Clabaugh Pharmacy

Blair - Walmart

Chadron - Walmart

Columbus - Walmart

Crete - Walmart

Emerson - Pender Care Centre Dist. I

Fairbury - Walmart

Geneva - Weaver Pharmacy

Hastings - Walmart, Bert’s Prescription Pharmacy

Kearney - Walmart, Jammal Pharms Inc.

Lexington - Walmart

Loup City - Loup City Rx Shoppe

McCook - Walmart

Nebraska City - Walmart

Norfolk - Walmart

North Bend - Medicine Man Pharmacy

North Platte - Walmart

Ogallala - Walmart

O’Neill - O’Neill Family Pharmacy

Scottsbluff - Walmart

South Sioux City - Walmart

Wayne - Providence Medical Center

Wisner - The Pender Care Centre District, Inc.

York - Walmart

The retail pharmacy doses are in addition to Nebraska’s weekly allocations that the state’s 19 health departments are working to distribute. Nebraska DHHS officials gave a few more details about this during a Facebook Live presentation Thursday afternoon.

DHHS says it is working on a Spanish version of its website, which should be available next week.

