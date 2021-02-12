Advertisement

Man convicted of murder in shooting death of Iowa man

police lights
police lights(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Madison County jury has convicted a Creston man of first-degree murder in the shooting death last year of another man at a rural intersection southwest of Winterset.

Station WOI reports that 42-year-old Gerald Parker was found guilty Thursday in the July 21 death of 39-year-old Jonathan Hoffman, of Des Moines.

Investigators say, Parker, Hoffman, and another person were in a car earlier that day to drive Hoffman to Creston when Hoffman began complaining that he wanted to drive.

Police say when the car pulled over to let Hoffman out so he could get in the driver’s seat, Parker shot him. No sentencing date for Parker was listed Friday in online court records.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Council Bluffs mother and her child have been reported missing Thursday night.
Council Bluffs mother, child reported missing found safe
File photo
CDC to investigate claim of COVID vaccine-related death in Nebraska
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair
A portion of a decades-old building in north Omaha, which has been used for many different...
Crews tear down historic collapsed north Omaha building
All-time coldest high and low for Omaha
How low can we go? Record cold statistics for Omaha

Latest News

Kansas Capitol Building in Topeka.
Kansas lawmakers consider bills to cut drug crime penalties
Woman accused of driving others in Sioux City killing pleads not guilty
Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, talked about COVID-19 vaccine stats and...
Nebraska chief medical officer talks about COVID-19 vaccine safety
Ricketts shares details about Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine death investigation
Ricketts shares details about Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine death investigation