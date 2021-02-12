Advertisement

Lincoln man sentenced for receupt of child porn

(Terri Russell)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - James Chase, 53, of Lincoln was sentenced Thursday for receipt of child pornography.

Chase was sentenced to 6 years in prison and 8 years of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice.

Homeland Security received a tip from Kik that Chase had uploaded an image of suspected child pornography in November 2018.

Following receiving this tip, investigators interviewed Chase where he admitted to coming across child pornography on Kik. He provided consent for investigators to search his tablet and phone.

According to the release, based on the images found on the tablet, a search warrant was received authorizing a search of Chase’s home.

Six images and three videos of child pornography were revealed on Chase’s laptop as a result.

