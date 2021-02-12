Advertisement

Kansas lawmakers consider bills to cut drug crime penalties

Kansas Capitol Building in Topeka.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Kansas lawmakers are considering legislation to reduce penalties for minor drug crimes.

Kansas News Service reports that supporters of the lighter sentences say the bills would create more reasonable drug laws and reduce the state’s prison population.

Opponents told a Kansas House committee this week that the legislation would go too far. They said even seemingly minor drug crimes feed an often-violent illegal drug trade.

The bills are among the recommendations made by the Kansas Criminal Justice Reform Commission, a group of legislators, judges, attorneys, community members and others who met regularly in 2019 and 2020 to discuss changes to the state’s criminal justice system.

