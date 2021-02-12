Advertisement

Jeopardy! champ Brayden Smith dies at 24

Smith won $115,798 during his five-game winning streak
An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.
An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.(Source: Jeopardy!)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Brayden Smith, one of the last great Jeopardy! champs during Alex Trebek’s 36-year run as host, died this month, his family said. He was 24.

“We are heartbroken to share that our dear Brayden Smith recently passed away unexpectedly,” Smith’s mom, Debbie Smith, said on Twitter Friday. “We are so grateful that Brayden was able to live out his dream on @jeopardy.”

An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.

“The JEOPARDY! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant,” said a tweet on the official Jeopardy! Twitter account. “Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden’s family. He will be missed.”

Smith won $115,798 during his five-game winning streak.

Trebek died on Nov. 8, 2020, at the age of 80, after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer.

His final show as host of Jeopardy! aired Jan. 8.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Council Bluffs mother and her child have been reported missing Thursday night.
Council Bluffs mother, child reported missing found safe
File photo
CDC to investigate claim of COVID vaccine-related death in Nebraska
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair
A portion of a decades-old building in north Omaha, which has been used for many different...
Crews tear down historic collapsed north Omaha building
All-time coldest high and low for Omaha
How low can we go? Record cold statistics for Omaha

Latest News

Omaha trash pick-up delayed on Monday due to cold weather
Britney Spears supporters pose together for a photo outside a court hearing concerning the pop...
Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson
Ashland Pharmacy now offers COVID-19 vaccine to 65 and older
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump lawyers argue impeachment based on ‘hatred,’ not facts
"They've been dealing with this crisis from day one...they've been left on their own,"...
Biden: Governors and mayors need $350 billion to fight COVID