Advertisement

Iowa plans to withhold vaccine from 5 counties next week

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa health officials say they will withhold COVID-19 vaccines from five counties next week because they did not use up to 80% of their allocation this week.

Kelly Garcia, interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, said Friday the state is invoking a new rule, which is designed to minimize the amount of vaccine left in storage. She did not say what five counties are involved.

Garcia says the counties are not being punished but are instead being given time to catch up in vaccinations. The counties will receive their full allocation of the vaccine the following week if they meet the 80% target.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Council Bluffs mother and her child have been reported missing Thursday night.
Council Bluffs mother, child reported missing found safe
File photo
CDC to investigate claim of COVID vaccine-related death in Nebraska
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair
A portion of a decades-old building in north Omaha, which has been used for many different...
Crews tear down historic collapsed north Omaha building
All-time coldest high and low for Omaha
How low can we go? Record cold statistics for Omaha

Latest News

Ashland Pharmacy now offers COVID-19 vaccine to 65 and older
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, Lear Preston, 4, who attends Scott Joplin Elementary...
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Feb. 12 COVID-19 update: Weather affecting Test Nebraska sites
Pottawattamie seniors get vaccinations at Mid-America Center