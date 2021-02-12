Advertisement

LIVE: Gov. Ricketts updates Nebraska COVID-19 response

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials are giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 10 a.m. Friday.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Rickett shared a few more details on the case of the COVID-19 vaccine death in Nebraska that the CDC is investigating to determine exactly how the vaccine may or may not have played into the person in their 40s who passed away in January.

Typically, the governor said, a death like this is caused by a severe allergic reaction — which is why those receiving the vaccine are usually asked to wait around for about 15 minutes after receiving it, but that was likely not the case in this instance.

“In this case, the person passed away one or two weeks after they have received the first dose of the vaccine, so it was not an anaphylactic reaction,” Ricketts said.

Some information about this case won’t be able to be shared in order to protect the privacy of that person, but officials will try to provide as many details as they can, he said.

This is a developing report. Stay with 6 News for details.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Council Bluffs mother and her child have been reported missing Thursday night.
Council Bluffs mother, child reported missing found safe
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair
File photo
CDC to investigate claim of COVID vaccine-related death in Nebraska
All-time coldest high and low for Omaha
How low can we go? Record cold statistics for Omaha
A portion of a decades-old building in north Omaha, which has been used for many different...
Crews tear down historic collapsed north Omaha building

Latest News

Abraham Yomtoob, 84, died of COVID-19 in January. His belonging were taken from his hospital...
Belongings of dead COVID-19 patient taken from his Calif. hospital room
Abraham Yomtoob, 84, died of COVID-19 in January. His belonging were taken from his hospital...
Belongings stolen from man who died of COVID-19 in Calif.
FILE - In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency...
AP: Over 9,000 virus patients sent into NY nursing homes
The battle over the safest way to reopen more schools continues around the country as the CDC...
CDC expected to release guidelines to safely reopen more schools