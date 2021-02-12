LIVE: Gov. Ricketts updates Nebraska COVID-19 response

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials are giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 10 a.m. Friday.

Rickett shared a few more details on the case of the COVID-19 vaccine death in Nebraska that the CDC is investigating to determine exactly how the vaccine may or may not have played into the person in their 40s who passed away in January.

Typically, the governor said, a death like this is caused by a severe allergic reaction — which is why those receiving the vaccine are usually asked to wait around for about 15 minutes after receiving it, but that was likely not the case in this instance.

“In this case, the person passed away one or two weeks after they have received the first dose of the vaccine, so it was not an anaphylactic reaction,” Ricketts said.

Some information about this case won’t be able to be shared in order to protect the privacy of that person, but officials will try to provide as many details as they can, he said.

