Friday Feb. 12 COVID-19 update: Weather affecting Test Nebraska sites

More than 200 vaccinated at Kroc Center

While officials didn’t see the crowd they were expecting at Thursday’s Kroc Center vaccination clinic, a Douglas County Health Department spokesman said Friday that 210 did receive their initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The leftover vaccine doses from that clinic — which would be 240 of the 450 vaccine doses initially available — were moved for use at Friday’s clinic. Scroll down for more information on upcoming vaccination clinics, and how to get registered for your vaccine.

2 deaths, 126 new cases in Douglas County

The health department reported two COVID-19 deaths — both women older than age 75 — had been confirmed Friday, bringing the local death count to 636, according to a Douglas County Health Department spokesman.

Additionally, DCHD confirmed 126 more cases, bring the local total to 62,430.

As of Thursday evening, 121 people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19, with 46 of them in the ICU, DCHD reported. Twenty-one patients having or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

In total, local hospitals were 77% occupied, leaving 354 hospital beds available; with 70% of ICU beds occupied, leaving 101 available. Meanwhile, eight patients were being monitored for COVID-19.

To date, 51,589 Douglas County residents have been confirmed as recovered from COVID-19.

Douglas County PPE report

The Douglas County Health Department last week hit the 9-million threshold for PPE distribution to local partners, according to a DCHD release.

First responders, long-term care facilities, dentist’s offices, doctors’ offices, and local health care systems across the county have now received 869,267 N95 masks, 1,398,000 surgical masks, 1,418,403 gowns, and 5,698,220 nitrile gloves since the start of the pandemic.

Weather affecting Omaha test sites

Some Test Nebraska sites will be closed through the Omaha-metro because of the cold weather.

According to a Test Nebraska release, the site at Oakview Mall was closed Friday and will remain closed for the next several days, reopening Wednesday, Feb. 17. Metro Community College sites for north and south Omaha will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Anyone registering for a COVID-19 test through TestNebraska.com should check for updates via text or email. There are over 60 testing sites through Test Nebraska.

Vaccination clinics

Douglas County

Until further notice, Douglas County clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents at the following times and locations:

TUE/WED – Christ Community Church , located at 404 S. 108th St., clinics will provide vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED/FRI – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

THU/SUN – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

SAT – Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center, located at 702 N. 17th St., vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pottawattamie County

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held Fridays, Feb. 12, 19, and 26 at the Mid-America Center.

County residents ages 65 and older are asked to sign up via the Pottawattamie County vaccination website. Anyone needing assistance can also call the Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 to sign up for an appointment over the phone.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

