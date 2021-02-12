Advertisement

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley blasts Trump for Capitol riots

Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, is shown with then-President Donald Trump in this...
Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, is shown with then-President Donald Trump in this 2018 photo. She criticized Trump in a recently published interview.(Source: Pool/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former member of the Trump administration is directly criticizing her ex-boss for the capitol riots.

Nikki Haley was the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018.

In a wide-ranging Politico story published Friday, Haley condemned former President Donald Trump for his role in the riots.

She told Politico that Trump “let us down” and “we shouldn’t have followed him and we shouldn’t have listened to him.”

She also said that she had to turn away from the president’s speech that day and feared that it would cause bad things to happen.

She compared the violence on Jan. 6 violence to the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.

But Haley said trying to impeach Trump was a “waste of time.”

Asked how he will be held accountable, she believed that he would be isolated. His business would suffer and his political viability would be lost.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Council Bluffs mother and her child have been reported missing Thursday night.
Council Bluffs mother, child reported missing found safe
File photo
CDC to investigate claim of COVID vaccine-related death in Nebraska
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair
A portion of a decades-old building in north Omaha, which has been used for many different...
Crews tear down historic collapsed north Omaha building
All-time coldest high and low for Omaha
How low can we go? Record cold statistics for Omaha

Latest News

"They've been dealing with this crisis from day one...they've been left on their own,"...
Biden: Governors and mayors need $350 billion to fight COVID
Woman accused of driving others in killing pleads not guilty
"They've been dealing with this crisis from day one...they've been left on their own,"...
Biden: States, cities have been left on their own in COVID fight
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
LIVE: Trump lawyers decry impeachment case as political vengeance
President Joe Biden requested updated guidance when he took office, responding to complaints...
CDC to release new guidance telling schools how to reopen