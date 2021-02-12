Former Omaha Central standout Tre’Shawn Thurman to play for USA basketball qualifying team

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From state championships at Omaha Central, playing three years at UNO, transferring to Nevada, and playing in the NBA G League, Tre’Shawn Thurman is taking his representation of Omaha to the world stage.

Thurman is one of 14 who will suit up for Team USA in the third and final round FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying games.

He had several other options including teams overseas and the G League, but felt like suiting up in red, white, and blue was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“I was excited when my agent told me I was accepted by the guys, by the team, and like you said, this is a great situation. A lot of people can’t say they’ve done this. So, I’m just happy all around. I just can’t really wait to get out there,” Thurman said.

He’s currently quarantining in San Juan, Puerto Rico before joining the team on Saturday.

They’ll train for five days, and then play games next week on Friday and Saturday against Bahamas and Mexico.

It’s a chance to help qualify the USA for next year’s FIBA AmeriCup.

Thurman isn’t sure what to expect as far as playing time goes or how things will go in general, but he plans to come in and learn from his teammates while working as hard as he possibly can.

“It’s kind of similar to when I transferred to Nevada,” Thurman said. “I’m going into a situation where you don’t know what could happen, but, obviously, you keep a clear mind and you do what you can with the situation. You make connections, you be a great teammate, and things will work themselves out.”

