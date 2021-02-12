David’s Evening Forecast - Bitter cold and snow over the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Light snow developed late this morning and continues to fall across the area this evening. We will see on and off snow linger for most of the night, right on into Saturday morning. Temperatures have struggled to reach zero, and will likely stay below zero for most of the evening. Winds are light, but wind chills are still dropping below -10. We may see a break in the light snow after 6pm, but additional snow will return overnight. Temperatures will slowly fall back to around -5°, with wind chills as cold as -20° at times.

Snow Potential Tonight (WOWT)

Snow should taper off early Saturday, leaving 1 to 2″ of snow around most of the metro, with a few areas seeing as much as 3″ of fresh snow. Temperatures will start near 5 below zero, and it will be a struggle to warm up. Highs likely only top out around 4 or 5 degrees, with some areas struggling to get above zero. We may see a little sun in the afternoon, but clouds will move back in by evening. Temperatures Saturday night will stay very cold, dropping to -5 or so by Sunday morning. Light snow will return to the area by Sunday morning, lasting through midday Sunday. The highs likelihood for snow will be near and south of I-80, where another 1 to 2″ of snow is possible.

The coldest air of this entire outbreak moves in Sunday night into early next week. Temperatures plunge to -15 to -20° by Monday morning, with wind chills of -30 to -40°. This will create dangerous conditions for anyone spending time outdoors Monday morning. High temperatures on Monday likely will not make it above zero. We plunge back into the -15 to -20° range once again by Tuesday morning, with wind chills of -30 to -40°. It’s possible we do not make it above zero again on Tuesday, with low temperatures Wednesday morning between -5 and -10°. After Wednesday, we should see a slow moderating trend as temperatures climb back into the 30s by next weekend.

Dangerous Cold Next Week (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.