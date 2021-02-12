Advertisement

Davenport man arrested in fatal hit-and-run in January

Mark Lance Blackwood, 63, of Davenport, faces charges of homicide by vehicle-reckless driving,...
Mark Lance Blackwood, 63, of Davenport, faces charges of homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and leaving the scene of an accident result in death, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A 63-year-old Davenport man is facing charges in a fatal hit-and-run in January.

Mark Lance Blackwood was booked into the Scott County Jail Friday on possible charges of homicide by vehicle/reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Both are felonies.

Affidavits in the case say Blackwood hit 60-year-old Eric Johnson, of Rock Island, Illinois, on Jan. 18.

Police say Johnson was carried on the car about 140 feet before falling and being dragged by the car for nearly 3,000 feet. Police located the vehicle the next day outside Blackwood’s home.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

