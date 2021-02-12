CDC to investigate claim of vaccine-related death in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska DHHS reported Thursday night that it had been made aware that the COVID-19 vaccine was listed as one of several causes of the death of a man in the state.

The Department of Health and Human Services described the man as being in his late 40s with a number of pre-existing conditions. He was living at a long-term care facility. The man died January 17, which was one or two weeks after receiving the first dose of the vaccine. The specific vaccine was not revealed in the DHHS report.

His death has been entered into the FDA’s & CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which is a national vaccine safety surveillance program. VAERS closely monitors and assesses any adverse events for ongoing safety evaluations. DHHS says it is standard protocol for any death reported in VAERS to be fully reviewed.

DHHS quotes Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer as saying, “Typically, COVID-19 vaccine deaths can be attributed to anaphylaxis and occur within a relatively short period after the vaccine is given, which is why monitoring is done. While I cannot speculate on this case, when individuals die days or weeks after the vaccine has ben administered, it is more likely due to other underlying factors.”

Dr. Anthone said it is important that people who have high-risk conditions consult their doctor about the best approach to getting vaccinated. He added that he has confidence in the safety of the vaccine and understands there may be questions about a situation like this.

