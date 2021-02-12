Caitlin Clark out duels Sam Haiby setting a Pinnacle Bank Arena record, Iowa beats Nebraska 88-81

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa hands the Huskers a third consecutive loss 88-81. The challenge will be bigger in the next two games for UNL hosting ninth-ranked Maryland Sunday and visiting Northwestern Wednesday.

Sam Haiby delivered another great performance scoring 28 points on 10-19 shooting, only to be outdone by Iowa’s Caitlin Clark who scored a career-high 39 points. She connected on 12-18 shots including 6-10 behind the arc while hitting 9-9 free throws. Those 39 points are also the most scored by any player, man or woman, in a game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Caitlin has scored 30 points seven times this season, the most by any player in the country. Clark is also third on the program’s all-time freshman scoring list with 451 points. Jaime Printy has the record with 501 points, which was set 11 years ago. It also feels like they will likely be pasted in the next week.

