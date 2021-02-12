Athlete of the Week: Westside’s Cade Haberman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Next week Cade Haberman hopes to wrestle for a state championship, his first. He’s been there before, actually twice but Cade knows nothing can be taken for granted. That’s why he is first focused on qualifying this weekend at districts.

Haberman has come too far to overlook anyone even though he wrestled in the final heavyweight match each of the past two years. Last year he lost to Isaac Trumble, a decorated heavyweight who was the clear favorite. But after coming up short, Haberman didn’t feel like it was a moral victory, instead, the loss motivated him and he hasn’t dropped a match since. During this run, he’s also broken two Westside records, most wins, and most pins.

Haberman has been dominant and comes into the final week of his wrestling career with the biggest prize still in front of him. A chance at a second state championship this school year after winning it all with the football team. Cade will play football in college at Northern Illinois and expects to play defensive tackle.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.