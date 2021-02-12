Ashland Pharmacy now offers COVID-19 vaccine to 65 and older

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - People 80 years and older have been eligible to receive their COVID vaccine.

Starting today, 33 pharmacies across Nebraska begin offering men and women, 65 and older, the COVID-19 vaccine.

100 to 200 Moderna doses have been sent out to pharmacies. 5,700 doses in total.

Ashland Pharmacy in Ashland, Nebraska has been able to adapt and prepare for the new crowd of people getting their shot.

Staci Hubert, Owner of Ashland Pharmacy, says, “We had the doses kinda trickle in and so it’s given us a bit of opportunity to get our systems down and our work flow down while taking care of patients.”

Hubert says the biggest challenge has been getting the age group to sign-up online.

“It’s been overwhelming in the sense that we get a lot of phone calls. So we always recommend going to the website or the CDC or the state website to get more information,” says Staci.

The vaccine being available in smaller towns like Ashland has locals telling Hubert how thankful they’re for the accessibility.

“They didn’t want to drive somewhere they weren’t familiar with. So they were happy to come to a place they were familiar with and recognize a friendly face. We’ve seen them before so they were excited to keep it here. Keep it local,” says Hubert.

With the age limit going down for people who can get the vaccine, it has Ashland Pharmacy happy to be a part of helping the locals in their community.

This is just another way to make everyone’s day and really it’s very rewarding knowing that we’re going in the right direction on this COVID stuff,” said Staci.

