U.S. Attorney Kelly to resign at end of February

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following the Justice Department’s request that U.S. Attorneys appointed by former President Trump step down, the federal attorney for Nebraska has done just that.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly on Wednesday said he would resign at the end of this month after serving as the state’s top federal prosecutor for more than three years.

President Biden will name a successor that will need to be confirmed by the Senate. Until then, the DOJ will designate an acting U.S. Attorney, according to the release from Kelly’s office.

“The employees in the United States Attorney’s Office for Nebraska work with their federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners to protect the residents of Nebraska, The office has a long tradition of successfully prosecuting Violent criminals, on-line child predators, human traffickers and fraudsters who target our vulnerable adults. It has been a pleasure to work with the staff in the office and other members of the federal court system.”

