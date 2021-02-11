U.S. Attorney Kelly to resign at end of February
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following the Justice Department’s request that U.S. Attorneys appointed by former President Trump step down, the federal attorney for Nebraska has done just that.
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly on Wednesday said he would resign at the end of this month after serving as the state’s top federal prosecutor for more than three years.
President Biden will name a successor that will need to be confirmed by the Senate. Until then, the DOJ will designate an acting U.S. Attorney, according to the release from Kelly’s office.
