Thursday Feb. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 127 new cases, 3 deaths

Below is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats as well as updates on vaccination clinics reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County Update

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 127 new cases, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 62,304.

The 7-day rolling average number of cases reported is now 98.

Three new deaths were reported. Three men and three women over the age of 70 have passed away. The number of deaths in the county is now at 631.

DCHD reports 51,906 recoveries.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 77% occupancy, with 357 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 73% rate with 92 beds available.

DCHD did not issue COVID-19 updates over the weekend.

According to a release, over the last two weeks in K-12, 153 cases have been reported (57 in staff and 96 in students). 121 are in quarantine and 701 are self-monitoring.

Nebraska hospitalizations lowest since Oct. 1

(AP) - The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Nebraska has dropped to its lowest level since the beginning of October.

The state said that 230 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, which continued the steady downward trend since the number peaked at 987 in November.

The last time that number was lower was Oct. 1 when 227 people were hospitalized. The number of new cases in the state has also been shrinking lately.

Nebraska reported 374 new cases and four deaths Wednesday to give the state a total of 195,006 cases and 1,990 deaths.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

