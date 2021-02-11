Advertisement

Taylor Swift has finished redoing sophomore album ‘Fearless’

She’s releasing new version of ‘Love Story’
Taylor Swift will release a new version of her song “Love Story” from “Fearless” on Thursday at...
Taylor Swift will release a new version of her song “Love Story” from “Fearless” on Thursday at midnight, just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Last year, Taylor Swift gave us a lot of new music. This year it will be old — the pop star has announced she’s dropping the first of her re-recorded albums.

Swift said online Thursday that “Fearless: Taylor’s Version” is finished and “will be with you soon,” featuring re-recorded songs from Swift’s sophomore album, “Fearless.” The new set will have 26 songs — the original album had 13 — and also contain six never-before released songs, tunes which “almost made” the album.

Swift will also release a new version of her song “Love Story” from “Fearless” on Thursday at midnight, just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.

Swift has vowed to re-record her first six albums after music manager Scooter Braun announced that his Ithaca Holdings company had acquired Big Machine Label Group, the home to Swift’s first six albums. He then sold Swift’s catalogue and the singer-songwriter complained she hadn’t been given a chance to acquire her masters.

“Fearless” was written when Swift was between 16-18 and earned Swift her first Grammy Award. The re-recorded version is likely to be embraced by her fans and push the original recordings lower in searches.

Swift hasn’t announced when “Fearless: Taylor’s Version” will be available but a statement she posted on Twitter included a hidden message using only the capital letters which reads: April Ninth.

About the stuffed new recording, Swift wrote: “I’ve decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape” that is the “Fearless” album.

“This process has been more fulfilling and emotional than I could’ve imagined and has made me even more determined to re-record all my music,” she added.

In 2020, Taylor dropped two albums — “Folklore” and “Evermore.”

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Omaha Police arrest 2 in connection to catalytic converter theft trend
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives an update on the state's COVID-19 response during a news...
Feds rolling out COVID-19 vaccine to Nebraska pharmacies as hospitalizations decline
Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass (Credit: Re-Elect Oliver Glass for Dodge County Attorney...
Dodge County Attorney resigns following DUI arrest
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shots will be available by appointment for eligible Iowans at...
COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming to Mid-America Center
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot

Latest News

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer defended the hiring of a former Iowa assistant accused...
Jags’ Meyer defends hiring ex-Iowa coach accused off racism
Kroc Center sees lower turnout than expected for vaccine clinic
Bitter cold and snow returns
Prosecutors: Ex-KUMC employee embezzled more than $500K
Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for...
Target will pay employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine