Sasse among 6 GOP Senators to vote to move forward with impeachment proceedings

Second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
Second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.(AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Senators in Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial have agreed to consider the case, rejecting an attempt by the former president’s defense team and some Republican allies to halt the trial because he is no longer in office.

The vote was 56-44 on Tuesday on the question of whether the Senate has jurisdiction and could proceed.

The impeachment managers managed to pick up votes from six Republican senators including Ben Sasse of Nebraska. Sasse joined Republican Senators Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, and Mitt Romney of Utah in dismissing the Trump team’s claims. All 50 Democratic Senators also voted to proceed.

Trump’s trial opened in the Senate with graphic video of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress after the defeated former president whipped up a rally crowd to “fight like hell” as he encourages a futile battle over his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump is charged by the House with inciting the violent mob attack to overturn the election. Prosecutors argue Trump committed a “grievous constitutional crime,” but his defense team insists his fiery words at the rally were just figures of speech. His lawyers said that trying a former president is unconstitutional.

