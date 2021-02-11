Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Sporadic snow today, more likely Friday then even colder air to follow

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sporadic light snow showers will drift through the area today, mostly north of I-80. Up to a 1/2″ of snow is possible in some spots north of I-80 but most of us will see much less than that.

Thursday Snow
Thursday Snow(WOWT)

Mostly cloudy skies win out otherwise today and that will keep our temperatures in the single digits all day. North winds at 5-15 mph will put wind chills in the single digits below zero all day.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Another bout of some drawn out, slow accumulating snow is likely Friday afternoon, evening and overnight. 1-2″ of accumulation could cause some slick roads by Friday evening but overall the totals are expected to be light. Some isolated heaviest totals are possible west.

Friday Snow
Friday Snow(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Snow moves out very early Saturday then we dive into a stretch of cold air that will be quite impressive. Starting late Saturday night lasting through Tuesday morning, we have the potential to stay 0° or colder for 48 to 60 hours straight. First Alert Days are in place to cover this stretch.

First Alert Next Week
First Alert Next Week(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Omaha Police arrest 2 in connection to catalytic converter theft trend
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives an update on the state's COVID-19 response during a news...
Feds rolling out COVID-19 vaccine to Nebraska pharmacies as hospitalizations decline
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot
Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass (Credit: Re-Elect Oliver Glass for Dodge County Attorney...
Dodge County Attorney resigns following DUI arrest
New contractor helps Council Bluffs family with remodeling project for accessibility

Latest News

First Alert Next Week
Sunday, Monday & Tuesday are First Alert Days - Near record cold with dangerous wind chills
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Sunday and Monday are First Alert Days - Near record cold with dangerous wind chills
Wednesday, February 10th
David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast