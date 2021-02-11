Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Sporadic snow today, more likely Friday then even colder air to follow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sporadic light snow showers will drift through the area today, mostly north of I-80. Up to a 1/2″ of snow is possible in some spots north of I-80 but most of us will see much less than that.

Thursday Snow (WOWT)

Mostly cloudy skies win out otherwise today and that will keep our temperatures in the single digits all day. North winds at 5-15 mph will put wind chills in the single digits below zero all day.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Another bout of some drawn out, slow accumulating snow is likely Friday afternoon, evening and overnight. 1-2″ of accumulation could cause some slick roads by Friday evening but overall the totals are expected to be light. Some isolated heaviest totals are possible west.

Friday Snow (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Snow moves out very early Saturday then we dive into a stretch of cold air that will be quite impressive. Starting late Saturday night lasting through Tuesday morning, we have the potential to stay 0° or colder for 48 to 60 hours straight. First Alert Days are in place to cover this stretch.

First Alert Next Week (WOWT)

