Providence beats Creighton 60-48 in Pink Out Game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pink out games have gone well for Jim Flanery’s team through the years, in fact, since they started a decade ago Creighton is 9-1. Make it 9-2, after Providence beat the Bluejays 60-48. An offensive struggle for the Jays shooting 33%.

They actually connected on a higher percentage from the arc, 35% on 8-23 shooting. Temi Carda again led the team in minutes with 37. She also led the Bluejays in points and assists with 15 and four.

The Friars controlled the majority of the game leading 36 of the 40 minutes. Providence is also bigger inside, they won the rebound battle 37-27.

It was one Creighton would have really liked to win considering what’s ahead. They hit the road for four consecutive road games and then when the Jays finally get back home, who comes to town, UConn.

