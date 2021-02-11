Prosecutors: Ex-KUMC employee embezzled more than $500K

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a former University of Kansas Medical Center administrator has pleaded guilty to bank fraud and filing a false tax return in a scheme that saw him embezzle more than $500,000 from the institution.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that 49-year-old Michael Tae Kim Ahlers of Lenexa was the administrative officer for the occupational therapy education department at KUMC in Kansas City from 2009 through 2015, when he stole more than $500,000 for his personal use.

Investigators say Ahlers deposited the funds into a KUMC Credit Union account that allowed him to avoid oversight and conceal his fraud.

