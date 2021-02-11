Advertisement

Prosecutors: Ex-KUMC employee embezzled more than $500K

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a former University of Kansas Medical Center administrator has pleaded guilty to bank fraud and filing a false tax return in a scheme that saw him embezzle more than $500,000 from the institution.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that 49-year-old Michael Tae Kim Ahlers of Lenexa was the administrative officer for the occupational therapy education department at KUMC in Kansas City from 2009 through 2015, when he stole more than $500,000 for his personal use.

Investigators say Ahlers deposited the funds into a KUMC Credit Union account that allowed him to avoid oversight and conceal his fraud.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Omaha Police arrest 2 in connection to catalytic converter theft trend
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives an update on the state's COVID-19 response during a news...
Feds rolling out COVID-19 vaccine to Nebraska pharmacies as hospitalizations decline
Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass (Credit: Re-Elect Oliver Glass for Dodge County Attorney...
Dodge County Attorney resigns following DUI arrest
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shots will be available by appointment for eligible Iowans at...
COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming to Mid-America Center
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot

Latest News

Bitter cold and snow returns
No evidence of widespread of COVID-19 variant so far in Kansas
Black History Month
Great Plains Black History Museum prepares virtual membership drive
A portion of a decades-old building in north Omaha, which has been used for many different...
Crews tear down historic collapsed north Omaha building