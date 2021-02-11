Omaha Everyday: Nebraska Black History Art Contest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber as he talks with Donna Vaughn, Coordinator and Founder of the Nebraska Black History Art Contest. Nebraska students K-12 are invited to create art that truly commemorates and celebrates Black History.

Turn in art and permission form into your teacher or drop off at The Omaha Star News Paper by March 9. Find out more details in this Omaha Everyday or go the the Nebraska Black History Art Contest website.

