No evidence of widespread of COVID-19 variant so far in Kansas

MISSION, Kan. (AP) - A virulent strain of the coronavirus that first appeared in Kansas in a Fort Hays State University athlete hasn’t spread widely among the student’s friends.

Dr. Lee Norman, head of the state health department, said Tuesday that officials sent a mobile lab to Hays after the variant that is wreaking havoc in the United Kingdom was detected last week during routine testing of athletes at the school. But he said only one of the 200 contacts or potential contacts of the student-athlete who were tested were positive for COVID-19.

Officials are trying to determine now whether that person has the same strain as the student-athlete. The results are expected later this week.

Two top Republican lawmakers said earlier this week that Kansas might not need to keep its state of emergency for COVID-19 in place past the end of March.

The comments Monday from Senate President Ty Masterson and Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop signaled some resistance from the GOP-controlled Legislature to keeping pandemic restrictions in place through the spring. Their comments are significant because a law enacted last month keeps the current state of emergency in place only through March 31.

Lawmakers haven’t yet discussed how far they want to let Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly extend the current state of emergency.

