Nebraska health department shares info on federal COVID-19 allocations, related dashboard updates

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services officials are talking about the state’s COVID-19 dashboard updates and vaccine phases.

The state updates allocation numbers on its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard weekly and breaks down the first and second doses that have been administered, DHHS Chief Data Strategist Ashley Newmyer said. But data for the percentage of people who have been fully vaccinated as well as the percentage of allocated doses that have been administered are calculated daily, she said.

Starting this week, additional doses are being distributed via the federal pharmacy program, which is different than the long-term care program that is coming to an end even though both may have utilized some of the same pharmacies, said Sara Morgan, a program director at DHHS.

These doses will be located in the retail pharmacy location, rather than given to the state to distribute, Morgan said. These allocations are in addition to the vaccine doses that the state is receiving from the federal government, she said.

The 36 or so pharmacies, many of them independently owned and operated, will be given a limited number of doses to administer to those in the state’s current vaccination phase, Morgan said. Those wanting to obtain their COVID-19 vaccine from these locations will need to be scheduled, and those pharmacies are supposed to be working with their local health departments to get people registered.

Nebraska has a registration process as well, Morgan said, and DHHS will funnel those sign-ups to the pharmacies for scheduling those people.

“This program is activating very quickly,” she said. “Really, states and pharmacy partners didn’t have a lot of time to coordinate and get on the same page before it’s launching, so we will have a small number of appointments this week where people did get their schedules the pharmacy partner’s own scheduling systems. But that really is just limited to this initial time period and should be different moving forward.”

The retail pharmacy vaccination counts will be incorporated into the federal pharmacy program count, and that labeling will be adjusted on the DHHS dashboard soon to make it clear what data is being displayed there, Newmyer said.

Morgan reminded viewers that the state is in Phase 1B, and referred to the grid on the DHHS website that maps out the priority groups used for scheduling Phase 1B vaccinations.

Watch the full DHHS update

DHHS's Ashley Newmyer and Sara Morgan discuss COVID-19 dashboard updates, vaccine phases and more. Posted by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.