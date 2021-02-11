Mother, infant escape Lincoln trailer home fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue were able to quickly put out a fire at a trailer home Thursday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. at a trailer home at 2545 Theresa Street in Lincoln; that’s southwest of 27th and Cornhusker Highway.

A mother and her infant were able to escape the fire before firefighters arrived. Firefighters helped rescue the family’s two dogs.

Heavy smoke was spewing from the home when firefighters arrived. The fire started in the living room and the cause is still being investigated.

The American Red Cross is helping the family find a place to stay for the night, as the home is a total loss.

