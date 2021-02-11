Advertisement

Mother, infant escape Lincoln trailer home fire

Emergency crews on the scene of a trailer home fire at 2545 Theresa Street in Lincoln on February 11, 2021.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue were able to quickly put out a fire at a trailer home Thursday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. at a trailer home at 2545 Theresa Street in Lincoln; that’s southwest of 27th and Cornhusker Highway.

A mother and her infant were able to escape the fire before firefighters arrived. Firefighters helped rescue the family’s two dogs.

Heavy smoke was spewing from the home when firefighters arrived. The fire started in the living room and the cause is still being investigated.

The American Red Cross is helping the family find a place to stay for the night, as the home is a total loss.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

