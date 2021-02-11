Mead ethanol plant temporarily forced to shut down

MEAD, Neb. (WOWT) - An ethanol plant in Mead was ordered last Thursday to immediately stop the discharge of wastewater from the plant, amid environmental concerns. Less than a week later, the plant shut down completely, per state orders.

The owner of the facility, AltEn, LLC “Is likely to cause and may have already caused pollution to the air, waters, and land of the state”, according to the order from the Department of Environment and Energy. One of the biggest concerns at the plant is the distiller’s grains from corn seed fermentation which have insecticides.

6 News first broke the story almost a year to the day — on Feb 7, 2020.

The pesticide levels found in the lagoon wastewater testing from April 8, 2019, and Nov. 12, 2019, far exceeded the registered application rates for the EPA, according to the order. The plant was notified last October that they were not in compliance and a site visit on Feb. 1, 2021, found that wastewater lagoon levels were beyond their limits, and liners in the wastewater lagoons were damaged.

It’s a small win for Jody Weible, who has been fighting for an investigation at the plant for years.

“It’s a victory but I’m afraid to get my hopes up because I’ve dealt with them for so many years. So I think they’ll come up with a new angle. That’s my fear,” she said.

Weible lives about a mile from the plant and says it smells like she lives next door, describing the odor from the seed corn as “a cross between something dead, something rotten and something acidic.”

She also said she’s had several conversations with the plant’s manager Scott Tingelhoff and calls him a “very charming, believable man that lied to me every time he opened his mouth.”

Additionally, she said she learned one of the first times the seed corn was tested for insecticides was by a company hired by AltEn LLC and allegedly not certified, further explaining it wasn’t until the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy completed a site visit that it was determined that the pollutants were not in compliance with best-management practices to “prevent short term and long term surface and groundwater contamination” required by the permit.

Tingelhoff wasn’t immediately available to comment on camera Wednesday when asked to address when the plant could reopen, how long it would take to move the hazardous piles, and the company’s response to claims that they were not transparent about operations in the past. He did, however, provide the following statement:

“AltEn has temporarily stopped production in order to address issues regarding the level of their lagoons. We will continue to work with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and other regulators to follow all applicable rules and regulations. AltEn has always strived to be good neighbors and good stewards of the environment.”

