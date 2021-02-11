Advertisement

At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

By JAMIE STENGLE
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

At the scene of the crash on Interstate 35 near Fort Worth, a tangle of semitrailers, cars and trucks had crashed into each other and had turned every which way, with some vehicles on top of others.

“The vehicles are just mangled,” said Matt Zavadsky, spokesman for MedStar, which provides the ambulance service for the area. “Multiple tow trucks are on scene. It’s going to take a lot to disentangle this wreck.”

Thirty-six people were taken to hospitals from the crash, several with critical injuries, Zavadsky said.

Police set up a reunification center for family members at a community center.

“The roadway was so treacherous from the ice that several of the first responders were falling on the scene,” Zavadsky said.

He said his crews carry a sand and salt mixture in the ambulances, which they began using at the scene. At one point, he said, one of the ambulances was hit, but it sustained only minor damage and the crew members were fine.

Farther south, in Austin, more than two dozen vehicles were involved in a pileup on an icy road, and one person was injured, emergency officials said.

Elsewhere, ice storm warnings were in effect from Arkansas to Kentucky, while another winter storm was predicted to bring snow to Mid-Atlantic states, the National Weather Service said.

More than 125,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday morning, largely in Kentucky and West Virginia, according to the website poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.

Meanwhile, officials in central Kentucky were urging people to stay home due to icy conditions.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said state offices would be closed due to the weather. He declared a state of emergency, which he said would free up funding and help agencies coordinate as they respond to reports of slick roads and downed power lines.

Crews were responding to numerous calls of downed icy tree limbs and power lines, Lexington police said in a tweet that urged people not to travel “unless absolutely necessary.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Omaha Police arrest 2 in connection to catalytic converter theft trend
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives an update on the state's COVID-19 response during a news...
Feds rolling out COVID-19 vaccine to Nebraska pharmacies as hospitalizations decline
Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass (Credit: Re-Elect Oliver Glass for Dodge County Attorney...
Dodge County Attorney resigns following DUI arrest
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shots will be available by appointment for eligible Iowans at...
COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming to Mid-America Center
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot

Latest News

UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Duchess of Sussex’s privacy by publishing personal letter...
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Meghan’s privacy
This photo provided by the Sainte-Catherine Laboure care home communications manager shows...
COVID-defying nun toasts 117th birthday with wine and prayer
FILE - This Aug. 7, 2020 file photo, Icons for the smartphone apps WeChat are seen on a...
US distances itself from Trump attempts to ban WeChat
A police report shows the suspect made threats against the clinic in 2018 because he was angry...
Charges: Man shot staff one by one in Minn. medical clinic attack